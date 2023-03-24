UAE Ramadan 2023: Shops and Businesses Allowed to Operate Round-the-Clock

One of the seven emirates of UAE, Ras Al Khaimah, has allowed businesses and commercial setups to operate round-the-clock during the holy month of Ramadan in a bid to provide relief to locals as well as tourists.

Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah issued a notification on Friday, stating that shops and businesses will no longer be required to acquire permits to operate for extended hours during the holy month.

Similarly, Sharjah has also allowed restaurants, bakeries, and cafes to operate beyond midnight without the need of getting any permit, whereas other commercial activities must obtain permission to do so.

Umrah Demand in UAE

Religious activities during Ramadan witness a significant surge, likewise, Umrah demand in UAE has also risen threefold compared to the same period in 2022. Travel agents attribute this increase to the spring vacations that are coinciding with the first half of the holy month.

Shebin Rasheed, CEO of Bait al Ateeq Hajj Services, claimed that a considerable number of UAE residents are going to Makkah to perform Umrah. He reported that they are dealing with three times as many pilgrims from the UAE and numerous families want to bring their children with them due to the school holidays.

To keep up with the demand, airlines such as Emirates, Flydubai, Air Arabia, and Flynas, are offering affordable tickets for Umrah, he further added.