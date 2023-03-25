Huawei Launches Apple Watch Ultra Rival With 330 Feet Submersion Rating

At its recent major event, Huawei unveiled new high-end phones and its latest flagship wearable, the Watch Ultimate. Positioned above the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch Ultimate boasts an even sturdier design and is now capable of submerging to depths of up to 100 meters, making it ideal for professional divers.

The Watch Ultimate’s case is made of zirconium-based liquid metal, and one of its straps is constructed from a novel type of hydrogenated nitrile rubber. The bezel is ceramic, and the display is protected by sapphire glass.

Featuring a sizable 1.5″ LTPO AMOLED circular display, the Watch Ultimate can support refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 60Hz. Its large casing houses a 530 mAh battery, with Huawei claiming up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge for regular usage, while heavy use can bring it down to 8 days.

The wearable is equipped with Qi wireless charging, and the accompanying charger can fully charge the device in just 60 minutes. Additionally, the Watch Ultimate comes with standard sensors for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen, and ECG.

With 16 water-resistant components in its body, the Watch Ultimate can withstand intense deep-sea pressure. Huawei has subjected the device to rigorous testing, including the ISO 22810 water resistance standard and the EN13319 device equipment standard, to ensure that it can be submerged to depths of 110 meters or 10 ATM for 24 hours without any issues.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate features Expedition Mode, a function specially designed for outdoor enthusiasts that utilizes dual-frequency, five-system GNSS positioning capabilities to provide precise mapping at all times. This mode also enables users to set waypoints when navigating remote wilderness areas. Furthermore, the Watch Ultimate monitors blood oxygen levels, which is particularly important at high altitudes.

Beginning April 3, the Huawei Watch Ultimate will be available in two versions – Expedition Black (with a rubber strap) or Voyage Blue (with a sleek metallic strap) – in the United Kingdom and Europe.

In China, the prices are set at $880 and $1,025. The pricing for other regions will be disclosed at a later date.