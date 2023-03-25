Huawei Expands its Affordable Devices With Enjoy 60, MatePad 11 (2023), and FreeBuds 5

Earlier this week, Huawei held a jam-packed launch event during which they made several new announcements. Among the final products unveiled on stage were the Enjoy 60 smartphone, MatePad 11 (2023) Harmony OS tablet, and FreeBuds 5 TWS earbuds.

Enjoy 60

The Huawei Enjoy 60 is an affordable smartphone that boasts a 6.75-inch TFT LCD with 720p resolution, a 48MP primary camera, and a large 6,000 mAh battery. The device comes pre-installed with Harmony OS 3.0 and comes bundled with a 22.5W charger in the box. However, Huawei has not talked about the phone’s chipset yet.

The phone is offered in Magic Night Black, Ice Crystal Blue, and Dawn Gold colors, and is available with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. It is currently available in China for a starting price of $190.

MatePad 11 2023

As part of Huawei’s tablet lineup for this year, the MatePad 11 (2023) serves as a mid-range option. It boasts an 11-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2560 × 1600 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with either 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB/256 GB of storage. The tablet runs on HarmonyOS 3.1 and is equipped with a 7,250 mAh battery.

The MatePad 11 (2023) will be available in Obsidian Black, Island Blue, Crystal White, and Streamer Purple colors, with prices starting at $322.

FreeBuds 5

The Huawei FreeBuds 5 feature an in-ear design without silicone tips, which is unusual, to say the least. The wireless buds support the L2HC and LDAC codecs, providing hi-res audio streaming, and offer active noise cancellation (ANC), dynamic EQ tuning, and spatial audio (available on HarmonyOS 3 devices).

Featuring 11mm LCP dual magnetic drivers, the earbuds are capable of Bluetooth 5.2 multi-point pairing with touch controls. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of listening time, while the combined battery life with the charging case is rated at 30 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C or wirelessly and has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.

Huawei’s FreeBuds 5 are available in frost silver, ceramic white, and coral orange colors, and are priced at $132 in China.