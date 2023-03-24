Huawei Launches Uniquely Designed Flagship P60 Series With Innovative Cameras

Huawei, the Chinese tech giant, has just launched its latest generation of premium-grade smartphones from its P series, P60, P60 Pro, and P60 Art. The devices come with top-notch photography performance and have unique rear designs.
Design & Display
The dimensions of the P60 and P60 Pro are identical, while the P60 Art is slightly different. The gadgets have a back design that consists of a camera module with an enormous primary sensor sandwiched between two additional sensors.
They are also built to be resilient, featuring Kunlun Glass for protection and IP68 water and dust resistance. The display on all three variants is a tall 6.67-inch OLED quad-curved display. The smartphones have a high screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent and Huawei’s X-True immersive display technology, as well as TUV Rheinland certification.
Internals & Software
The base P60 model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, whereas the P60 Pro and P60 Art are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The devices have storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB, with the P60 Art, also having a 1 TB variant. All three variants ship with the company’s HarmonyOS 3.1.
Cameras
The P60 comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP sensor with an RYYB pixel arrangement, an F/1.4-4.0 variable aperture lens, and optical image stabilization (OIS). The device also sports a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an RYYB sensor and an F/2.2 aperture. The final sensor is a 12MP RYYB sensor with OIS and 5x optical zoom.
The P60 Pro has a much better 48MP and a larger aperture for the periscope module, along with OIS. The P60 Art features the same primary sensor and periscope zoom lens as the Pro model, but its ultra-wide-angle sensor is 40MP. All models feature a 13MP selfie shooter on a center-aligned punch-hole camera.
Battery & Pricing
The P60 and P60 Pro both have a 4,815 mAh battery supporting 88W fast charging, however, the P60 Art has a larger 5,100 mAh battery pack with the same 88W fast charging capability. Huawei has begun accepting pre-orders for the P60 and P60 Pro at starting prices of $647 and $1014, respectively. These two phones will be available on 30 March, while P60 Pro Art will be available on 7 April.
Specifications
|Huawei P60
|Huawei P60 Pro
|Huawei P60 Art
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G (4 nm)
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G (4 nm)
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4G (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.5 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Octa-core (1×3.19 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|OS
|HarmonyOS 3.1
|HarmonyOS 3.1
|HarmonyOS 3.1
|Supported Networks
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE
|Display
|6.67-inch LTPO OLED, 1220 x 2700 px
|6.67-inch LTPO OLED, 1,220 x 2,700
|6.67-inch LTPO OLED, 1,220 x 2,700
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 GB, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Storage
|256GB
|256 GB, 512 GB
|512 GB, 1 TB
|Card Slot
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Main Camera
|48 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 25mm (wide),
12 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto),
13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
|48 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
48 MP, f/2.1, 90mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom
13 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
|48 MP, f/1.4-f/4.0, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
48 MP, f/2.1, 90mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.5x optical zoom
40 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide)
|Front Camera
|13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
|13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
|13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide)
|Colors
|Black, Emerald Green, Purple, White
|Black, Emerald Green, Purple, White
|Blue, Gold
|Battery
|4,815 mAh, 66W wired, 50W wireless charging
|4,815 mAh, 88W wired, 50W wireless charging
|5,100 mAh, 88W wired, 50W wireless charging
|Price
|$647
|$1,014
|$1,293