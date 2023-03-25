Nothing Ear (2) Launched With Better Audio and Noise Cancellation

The Ear (2) wireless earphones have been announced by Nothing Tech, as the third member of their wireless earbud range and a direct successor to the Nothing Ear (1) launched in June 2021.

While the design remains largely unchanged, the specs have been upgraded to include support for the LHDC 5.0 audio codec, enabling Hi-Res audio streaming. Additionally, the earphones offer personalized sound profiling through a quick hearing test in the Nothing X companion app, with further equalizer settings available for customization. The earphones pair via Bluetooth 5.3.

Ear (2) feature adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) that customizes noise reduction according to your unique ear shape and environment. Additionally, the 11.6 mm drivers have been upgraded with a new diaphragm unit incorporating graphene and polyurethane materials.

ALSO READ Nothing Phone 2 Confirmed to Launch This Year With Premium Hardware

The voice pickup has also been redesigned with enhanced windproofing capabilities, which should provide superior voice isolation in challenging conditions. Ear (2) also supports dual pairing.

The Ear (2) has a battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case and can be charged either via USB-C or wirelessly at 2.5W. They also support Google Fast Pair for Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair for Windows users. The buds have an IP54 rating while the case has an IP55 rating against dust and water splashes.

ALSO READ Nothing Ear Stick Announced With Lipstick Case and Long Battery Life

The Ear (2) is priced at $149 and can be ordered through Nothing’s official website. These wireless earbuds will most likely never be available in Pakistan, but importing these should be cheaper than smartphones.