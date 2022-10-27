Nothing Ear Stick Announced With Lipstick Case and Long Battery Life

UK-based Nothing has launched its third product so far and its second audio product with the Ear (stick) wireless earphones. These look similar to the Nothing Ear (1), but without silicone tips and a lipstick-like case.

ALSO READ Nothing Phone 1 is Already Plagued With Problems

The cylindrical case follows Nothing’s iconic design language, keeping it transparent to showcase the buds when they are not in use. Since it is a lipstick-inspired case, you twist from the top to get the buds. Nothing says that the ergonomic design of these earbuds lets you wear them all day.

Each earbud is fit with 12.6 mm drivers, and you get around 29 hours of battery life with the charging case. You get 7 hours of audio playback from a single charge, but the charging case can take it up to 29 hours.

Sadly, there is no Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but you do get Clear Voice Technology which uses three microphones on each side to filter out wind and crowd noises from your calls. The touch controls let you control music playback, adjust the volume, and activate voice assistance.

There is a feature called Bass Lock as well which dynamically adjusts the bass output of incoming audio according to your surroundings. The IP54 dust and water resistance will protect the earbuds from splashes, but not submersion. There’s also Fast Pair compatibility for Android phones.

If you pair these earbuds with Nothing Phone (1), you get special features such as customizable gesture controls, EQ adjustments, and a Find My Earbuds function. These are all easily accessible through the phone’s quick settings panel. Other Android phones and iOS devices will need to get the Nothing X app to get these features.

These earbuds have the same price as Nothing Ear (1), starting at $99. The Nothing Ear (stick) will be available in 40 countries starting from November 4.