ECC Defers Summary on Increase in Prices of Medicines

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday deferred summaries of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on the fixation of maximum retail price (MRP) of 54 new drugs and the increase in prices of 119 drugs.

The committee presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar considered another summary of the ministry for the maximum retail price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection and decided not to increase the price.

The meeting considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding the arrangement of a Finance Facility for funding of Government of Balochistan’s share of obligation in the Reko Diq project dispute settlement with directions to the Finance Division to arrange payment of markup amounting to Rs. 6.23 billion for the period from March 31, 2022, to December 30, 2022, to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for the short term finance facility of Rs. 65 billion.

The ECC also deferred a summary of the Ministry of Aviation on the engagement of the International Finance Corporation as transaction advisor for the outsourcing of three airports.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also participated in the meeting.