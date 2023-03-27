Pakistan Strangely Declared as the Cheapest Country to Live in the World

By Haroon Hayder | Published Mar 27, 2023 | 4:00 pm

At a time when crippling inflation is breaking records every week, Numbeo, the world’s largest cost of living database, has declared Pakistan as the cheapest country to live in the world.

According to Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index by Country 2023, Pakistan is ranked at the last place on its Cost of Living Index, strangely making it the cheapest country to live in the world.

With a Cost of Living Index score of 18, Pakistan has been ranked 140th on Numbeo’s Cost of Living Index.

A breakdown of Pakistan’s overall score shows that the country’s Rent Index score is 3.4. The Cost of Living Plus Rent Index score of Pakistan is 11. Pakistan’s Groceries Index score is 15.4, Restaurant Price Index is 13.7, and Local Purchasing Power Index score is 24.4.

Here are the ten 10 cheapest countries in the world.

Country Cost of Living Index Rank
Pakistan 18 1st
Egypt 21.6 2nd
India 22.4 3rd
Colombia 23.1 4th
Libya 24.2 5th
Nepal 24.8 6th
Sri Lanka 25.3 7th
Ukraine 25.6 8th
Kyrgyzstan 25.9 9th
Syria 26.1 10th

 

