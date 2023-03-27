Saudi Arabia Issues Important Guidelines for Umrah Pilgrims

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has released multiple guidelines for Umrah pilgrims in view of the sanctity of Masjid al-Haram.

It urged pilgrims to ensure others’ right to privacy and not shoot anyone’s photos or videos without permission. It also reminded pilgrims to avoid taking photos while people are worshipping and to refrain from disturbing them in any manner.

Likewise, Saudi Civil Defence has also told pilgrims to not bring their luggage to the holy mosque, which causes trouble to other pilgrims.

To ensure these guidelines are followed, the Haramain Sharifain administration has deployed female officials to guide the female pilgrims.

The administration has also assured that it will hire female guides who speak Urdu, English, Turkish, Persian, French, or Uzbek so that pilgrims do not face any challenges while communicating.

Extra corridors for women have also been set up in different parts of Masjid al-Haram along with 68 praying areas, 22 entry points, and 11 toilets.

One Umrah Allowed During Ramadan

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has also announced that pilgrims can perform only one Umrah during Ramadan to accommodate more people. It has reminded pilgrims that it is mandatory to acquire an Umrah permit through ‘Nusuk’ app.