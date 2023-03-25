Leading UAE Airline Announces 100+ Job Openings in Latest Recruitment Drive

One of the most popular airlines in the world, Emirates, has announced that it is recruiting for more than 160 positions across the world, with a majority of the openings in Dubai.

The job vacancies are in various categories, including academic roles, IT, cabin crew, cargo, commercial, corporate communications, marketing, brand, engineering, finance, flight deck, and others.

The airline has several vacant positions such as Cabin Crew, UX Designer, Senior Airport Services Agent, Associate Professor, Senior Data Analyst, etc. Being a global leader in the aviation sector, the airline is looking for talented individuals to join its team and help it maintain its reputation.

Potential candidates can apply for these jobs on Emirates Group website. The hiring process is expected to be highly competitive, with Emirates receiving thousands of applications from all over the world.

The airline is seeking individuals who have experience in the aviation industry and who are committed to providing the best customer experience. It has even encouraged those who have no prior experience in the aviation industry to apply.

With travel restrictions being lifted in many countries, the airline is taking steps to expand its operations, and the hiring of new employees is part of this expansion strategy.

Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this opportunity. Candidates must also check eligibility criteria before applying for a job.