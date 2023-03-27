Building Collapse in Qatar Kills 3 Pakistani Laborers

In a tragic incident, three Pakistani laborers in Qatar’s capital Doha died after an under-maintenance building collapsed while they were sleeping inside, as reported by 24News.

The seven-story building fell on Wednesday with some of its parts damaging another three-story building next to it. Among the deceased were Jamal Mazhar, Muhammad Azim, and Zeeshan Hafeez.

According to local reports, the seven-story building housed multiple Pakistanis, Egyptians, and Filipinos. Further details regarding the potential cause of the collapse have not been revealed yet.

This is not the first incident that has killed Pakistani migrants, as many of them earlier drowned while trying to move to another country by boat.

Boat Crash Incidents Near Italy and Libya

Earlier this month, a fatal boat crash occurred near the Libyan city of Benghazi, killing three Pakistanis. The Foreign Office (FO) expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and helped transport the deceased back to Pakistan.

Similarly, last month, another small boat carrying migrants crashed into rocks on the southern Italian coast, killing around 58 people including several Pakistanis. The boat had left Turkey with migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, and other countries. However, it crashed close to Steccato di Cutro on the eastern coast of Calabria due to stormy weather.