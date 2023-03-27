Several Dubai Schools Refuse to Hike Fees for Third Consecutive Year

Despite the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) allowing an increase, several Dubai schools have decided to retain their current fee rates.

The Indian High Group of Schools, which operates three campuses in Dubai and teaches the Indian curriculum, has sent a letter to parents informing them that the fee will not be raised for the third year in a row.

In the letter, the school stated, “We are, exactly as we did last year, yet again choosing to keep school tuition fees as is this year, maintaining the status quo. We strongly believe it is imperative to support all our stakeholders in ensuring they have continual access to world-class learning without having to face the added pressure of an increase in tuition fees.”

The Indian School has more than 9,000 students enrolled across its campuses located in Oud Metha, Garhoud, and Dubai Silicon Oasis.

School Fee Hikes

Earlier this month, KHDA allowed private schools to increase tuition fees by 3% in the 2023-24 academic year. The decision was made after considering Dubai’s current economic conditions as well as the operational expenses of private schools to maintain quality education.

The amount by which schools can raise the tuition fees depends on the inspection rating they got from Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau. According to the rules, private schools, maintaining the same inspection rating, can increase the fees by 3%. However, schools that experienced a dip in their inspection rating will not be eligible for a fee increase.