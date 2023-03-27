Major UAE Airline Announces Discounts for Multiple Countries

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 27, 2023 | 2:21 pm

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has announced another discount on international airfares under its pre-summer sale. Passengers from India, the UK, the Philippines, Egypt, Singapore, and France, will benefit from this flash sale.

The return flight fares to hot tourist destinations like London, Paris, and Manila have been reduced to as low as AED 995 ($271). The discounts will be available until 31 March with bookings for return flights open between 1 May and 15 June.

Here is the table showing discounted airfares:

Destination Discounted Price (AED)
Kolkata (India) 995
London (UK) 2,795
Manila (Philippines) 2,395
Cairo (Egypt) 1,195
Paris (France) 2,595
Singapore 2,495

Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Etihad Airways Arik De stated this discount has been announced after a successful earlier flash sale.

He further added that many want to take a vacation at the last minute and to help such passengers, a list of hot destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, have been chosen for discounts, allowing them to take a break before summer.

Previously, Etihad Airways announced a 20% flash sale after adopting the Amadeus Altea Passenger Service System (PSS), which also coincided with the airline’s 20th anniversary. PSS is a system that enables faster and easier check-in and boarding, hence the airline introduced discounts to celebrate this feat.

