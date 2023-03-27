USAID Announces Rs. 2.5 Crore Award for Pakistani Game Developers

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) has announced the ‘Green Alliance: Gaming Challenge Awards’ for Pakistani game developers concerned about climate change.

The award aims to encourage the development of commercially viable games that raise awareness about mitigating climate change, promote sustainable climate-smart practices, and encourage youth to take measures to protect the planet.

Exciting opportunity for Pakistani game developers! USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) is now accepting applications for its ‘Green Alliance Gaming Challenge Awards’. Details below: pic.twitter.com/0mnIcjKNEU — USAID Pakistan (@USAID_Pakistan) March 26, 2023

The awards also seek to enhance US-Pakistan bilateral trade and increase foreign direct investment. The IPA is seeking award applications from game developers and relevant enterprises registered in Pakistan, with potential award funding of up to Rs. 25 Million per award.

The awards are open to all geographic regions of Pakistan, and women-led/owned businesses are encouraged to apply.

Interested parties can receive more information about the award application process by sending an email to [email protected] with ‘Green Alliance: Gaming Challenge Awards’ in the subject line.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:00 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on 31 May 2023.