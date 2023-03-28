Dubai Business Associates Program Announces Fully Funded Opportunity for Graduates

Dubai Business Associates (DBA) Program has invited applications from talented graduates from all around the world. The program is supported by the Vice President & Prime Minister (PM) of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The program grants exceptional graduates a fully funded opportunity to study and start a business in Dubai, which is one of the leading hubs for commerce and trade. The DBA Program functions as a bridge between higher education and the professional world.

ALSO READ Booming Dubai Property Market Drives Demand for UAE Golden Visa

The nine-month program is designed in a way that combines hard business skills, soft skills, consulting skills, and practical work. It is delivered through academic modules, placements, and strategy consulting.

Selected candidates attend master classes with multiple industry tycoons and CEOs. They are provided with skill development training, cultural events, and tours, as well as career and life coaches.

Eligibility Criteria

Recent university graduate with 0-3 years of working experience. All fields of study are accepted.

Proficiency in verbal and written English along with another language.

Special interest in international and Dubai business landscape.

Documents Required

CV highlighting most relevant experience and studies.

Cover letter: It requires the applicant to choose two to three placement partners that they wish to work with. Applicants must state why they are a suitable fit for them.

A clear and professional photograph of the applicant with white background.

Video biography, in which applicants must speak about their passions, hobbies, interests, and other relevant topics.

How to Apply

Applicants can apply via DBA’s website by creating an account.

Program Dates

The program will officially commence on 11 September 2023 with graduation on 10 June 2024.

ALSO READ How to Get Free Flour Under Benazir Income Support Program This Ramadan

Benefits

Fully funded program.

Return flights to and from Dubai at the beginning and end of the program.

Accommodation.

Medical insurance.

Monthly living allowance.

Deadline

Applications for the program opened on 20 February 2023. The last date to apply is 23 April 2023, with the announcement of the final decision on 26 May 2023.