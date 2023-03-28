Electric Car Batteries Won’t Get Cheaper Anytime Soon: Report

Electric power sources for cars are a subject of much debate among experts and enthusiasts. While automakers are making progress in that regard, not all of it may be favorable.

Last week, sodium-ion battery cells made waves on the internet. According to the details, this battery type is cheaper and safer compared to the Lithium Ion and Lithium Iron Phosphate battery packs.

According to Bloomberg, Chinese automaker JAC recently showed off a test mule with HiNa Battery Technologies’ sodium-ion pack. The report added that, at scale, sodium-ion batteries should cost half as much as lithium-ion batteries, and similar manufacturing processes could support both technologies.

It added that these technologies also work better at lower temperatures. Although, sodium-ion cells are 25% less energy dense than lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP), which implies that, achieving an equivalent range would require a heavier, but possibly cheaper battery pack.

CATL, HiNa, and others are working on sodium-ion batteries. Although, cars with sodium-ion batteries won’t arrive for the foreseeable future.

The Problem

Experts reckon that the sodium-ion battery’s cycle life may be its drawback. This battery type shouldn’t be discharged below 10% or at extremely high rates.

That may disqualify sodium-ion batteries for smaller commuter EVs but they may suit the larger commercial EVs. With such a limited niche, sodium-ion battery cells never catch on with the mainstream EV market.