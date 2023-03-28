Kia and Hyundai Recall Over Half a Million Cars

Hyundai and Kia have issued cautionary notices to owners of over 570,000 vehicles to park away from structures, due to a fire risk. According to Car and Driver, the company has issued a recall for the following cars:

2019–2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

2022–2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Kia Carnival

The company cited faulty tow-hitch harness fitment from the factory or dealer accessories as possible causes of the fire risk. It added that water accumulation on the tow-hitch harness circuit board may cause an electrical fire.

According to Hyundai, out of the 567,912 recalled models, only 1% have the actual defect. Likewise, Kia has recalled 3,555 vehicles but has cited a 1% defect rate.

According to the details, Hyundai will inspect the recalled vehicles and remove the tow hitch harness to work on a permanent solution. Once the repair is finalized, the company dealers will install a new fuse and wire extension kit.

Kia, on the other hand, will first verify whether the vehicle has a company-fitted accessory tow hitch, and install a new fuse and wire extension kit as needed.