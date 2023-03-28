Ihsanullah’s Absolute Snorter Leaves Najibullah Zadran Bleeding [Video]

Pakistan comfortably defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in the third encounter of the three-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to avoid a series whitewash.

Emerging Pakistani pacer, Ihsanullah displayed an outstanding bowling performance, taking three wickets and conceding only 29 runs in his four overs.

During his spell, the right-arm pacer was breathing fire, and he struck Najibullah Zadran on the chin with a brutal bouncer, forcing the left-hander to leave the crease.

The incident happened in the 11th over of the Afghanistan innings when Najibullah Zadran faced his first ball and was hit on the chin, resulting in bleeding.

Najibullah was later declared retired hurt, but on the very next delivery, Ihsanullah removed Karim Jannat, helping his side restrict the opposition to just 116 runs.

Ihsanullah made his international debut in fantastic style, finishing the series as the leading wicket-taker, taking a total of six wickets in three innings at an average of 11.50.

The Swat-born pacer came into the spotlight when he impressed the cricket fraternity with his sheer pace during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the event, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker, taking 22 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 15.77, with the best bowling figures of 5 for 12.