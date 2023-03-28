President Calls for Enhancing Trade Ties with Tajikistan

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for the expansion of trade and economic relations with Tajikistan, adding that steps should be taken to enhance trade and investment cooperation with Tajikistan for the mutual development of the two countries.

The president stated this while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

Talking to the ambassador, the president mentioned that Pakistan had deep historical and cultural linkages with Tajikistan. He said that Pakistan wanted to build enhanced, result-oriented and sustainable engagements with all the Central Asian States under its “Vision Central Asia” policy.

He underscored that Pakistan remained committed to strengthening political, economic and energy connectivity with Central Asia and that the CASA-1000 energy project was an important component of this strategy.

The president asked the ambassador to work for improving Pakistan’s image, besides expanding trade, energy, and commercial relations with the host country. He underlined the need for establishing academic linkages between the educational institutions of both countries.