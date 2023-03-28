Rare Astronomical Phenomenon Captured on Video

Weather Updates PK, a Twitter account dedicated to sharing weather news and updates in Pakistan, has shared a video capturing a rare astronomical phenomenon that took place earlier this week.

The event saw Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars visible together in the night sky on 27 and 28 March, captivating sky-watchers around the world, as well as in Pakistan.

🟢 Say Hello! To Jupiter 👋

Weather Updates PK / Pakistan Doppler (Former Karachi Doppler) pic.twitter.com/DlsuLlnApu — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) March 27, 2023

The video shows the celestial bodies emerging in a stretch of the sky next to the waxing moon, with Venus shining brightest and higher up in the sky compared to the other planets. Uranus, on the other hand, appeared dim and only visible as the video zooms in.

Mars was visible close to the moon, making for a beautiful sight. The video zooms in on Jupiter momentarily before zooming out again to show the complete formation.

The phenomenon was a rare treat for astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike, with many taking to social media to share their awe and wonder at the sight, in the replies to the tweet featuring the video.