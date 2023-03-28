Two New Electric Jeeps Leaked at an Exclusive Event

Stellantis’ brands—including Jeep—will soon be all-electric. Recently, the automotive group unveiled two electric Jeeps that will be launched soon. One dealer posted photos of the Recon and Wagoneer S, all-electric SUVs, on social media.

The Mitchell Auto Group, a franchise dealer for Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep, unveiled the two Jeeps at the 2023 Dealer Preview event. The display cars included Dodge Challenger EV, Ram 1500 REV, and the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S.

Despite sharing the STLA BEV platform, the Wagoneer S and Recon are very different. The Wagoneer S is a low-floored, four-door SUV. Despite its Wagoneer name, it resembles a Jeep Grand Cherokee coupe. The Wagoneer S appears to be a smaller SUV than the large Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer models.

The Recon has Wrangler and early 1990s Grand Cherokee styling. It has the Wrangler’s squarishness, removable doors, and taillights, but its integrated fenders, front bumper, two-tone body, and grille design recall the early “Big Cherokee.” It has BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires and a higher floor height.

Jeep is among Stellantis Group’s most popular car marques. With the launch of these two SUVs in the near future, the automaker seeks to gain dividends from the rapidly growing electric SUV and truck market.