Zoom’s New AI Features Will Let You Catch Up With Meetings You Missed

On Monday, Zoom revealed its collaboration with OpenAI to enhance its video conferencing app with artificial intelligence. Through the Zoom IQ AI-powered assistant, users can now access AI-generated summaries, message drafts, and other features.

Even with Zoom IQ’s existing functionality, such as creating highlights and chapters for recorded meetings, the assistant has been upgraded to offer more features. This includes a feature that allows you to catch up on meetings that you were late to. It will let you request summaries for meetings you missed and ask additional questions.

Furthermore, Zoom IQ offers several other functions, such as creating whiteboards based on text prompts and providing recaps of meetings, as well as summarizing threads in Zoom Team Chat.

Similar to the upcoming ChatGPT bot for Slack, Zoom IQ enables users to generate AI-powered responses to their colleagues. In April, the company intends to introduce AI-generated messages and email drafts on an invitation-only basis and will roll out “select” Zoom IQ meeting summary features to a wider audience.

Zoom’s efforts to enhance its AI capabilities are likely a response to the latest features added to the productivity apps of its main competitors, Google and Microsoft.

Besides competing with Google and Microsoft in the AI arena, Zoom has expanded its capabilities to transform the service into an all-in-one productivity app. For instance, the company has introduced new Calendar and Mail apps that enable users to access their schedules and emails directly from Zoom.

Finally, Zoom has also incorporated a new feature called Huddles, which it defines as a “video-enabled virtual coworking space.” Similar to Slack’s Huddles, Zoom’s version allows users to participate in brief video calls to ask questions or converse with a colleague.

The company indicates that this feature is accessible worldwide, and users can request early access.