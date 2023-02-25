WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Schedule Calls Like Zoom and Google Meet

WhatsApp is gradually adding all features found in rival apps. We have seen several Telegram-inspired features make their way to WhatsApp and now the messaging app is taking a page out of Google Meet’s book.

Much like Zoom and Google Meet, WhatsApp will soon let you schedule calls in group chats. This was originally spotted a few weeks on WhatsApp beta for Android, but now it has started appearing on WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.4.0.75 on the TestFlight app.

The feature was originally reported by WABetaInfo.

In this screenshot, you’ll notice a new context menu that appears once the feature is enabled for your account. This menu offers a scheduling option, which allows you to select a time for the group call and name it.

Once the call is scheduled, all members of the group will receive a notification, making it easy for them to join the call promptly. It’s important to note that the group call scheduling feature works with both audio and video calls and depends on which call button you use to open the context menu.

This feature will undoubtedly help group members plan their meetings and events in advance. It ensures that everyone in the group is aware of the scheduled time, allowing them to prepare accordingly, without the need for additional reminders. Furthermore, it can reduce the likelihood of missed or delayed calls.

Since the feature is already under beta testing, it should not take long to appear on the stable version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS, especially since it is only a minor feature.