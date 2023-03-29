Banks to Remain Open for Extended Hours on Thursday and Friday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Wednesday that all branches of banks including the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) will observe extended banking hours on 30th and 31st March (Thursday and Friday).

In a press release, the central bank said that the decision has been taken on the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of government duties and taxes.

“All branches of banks including National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall observe extended banking hours until 04:00 pm and 06:00 pm on 30th and 31st March 2023 respectively for collection of government taxes through ADC’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility,” the statement said.

The statement further said that NIFT will arrange a special clearing at 06:00 pm on 31st March (Friday) for the same-day clearing of payment instruments deposited at NBP’s authorized branches for customs collections. For this purpose, all banks will arrange to keep their clearing-related branches open till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing by NIFT on March 31, it added.