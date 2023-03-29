Beware of Terrible Traffic Jams on Islamabad Expressway

The federal capital administration has finally kicked-off rehabilitation work on the Islamabad Expressway. The road was in a derelict state due to water accumulation and massive potholes, causing difficulties for motorists on a high-speed road.

Currently, the rehabilitation project is ongoing between Zero-Point and Faizabad Interchange, on the Rawalpindi-bound side of the road. This means that, unfortunately, motorists have to face terrible traffic congestion, especially during rush hour.

Most people from the twin cities travel to Islamabad for work. At off-time, the traffic gets clogged up near the rough patch due to sudden braking, causing frustration among motorists. In the beginning, the lack of signs was a hazard for motorists, especially motorcyclists.

Several traffic update groups on social media reported multiple accidents due to loss of control from emergency braking. In these circumstances, daily travelers are advised to take alternative routes, while others should steer clear of unnecessary movement during rush hour to avoid inconvenience.