Balochistan to Launch Green Bus Service in Three Months

The Balochistan government will launch the green bus service in Quetta in three months.

According to a media report, the chief minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bizenjo directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the launch of the green bus service within three months. The service will provide a decent travel facility to the citizens of Quetta.

During the tenure of former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, the government planned to purchase 100 buses to provide better travel services in Quetta. At the time, the transport department procured 8 buses to operate on Baleli and Saryab routes in the first phase.

However, Khan’s tenure was cut short due to the vote of no confidence. After that, the service was discontinued and the 8 green buses were parked in a warehouse. The present provincial government blamed the previous one for preparing an inadequate feasibility report regarding the service.

Citing official sources, the report added that the construction of Quetta’s Saryab Road will conclude by May, after which, green buses will operate on Bileli and Saryab routes.