Dubai Wants to Hire 300% More Developers

The leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is constantly working on the growth of its cities, especially Dubai, in order to transform them into global hubs of tourism and technology.

With worldwide app downloads reaching up to 230 billion in 2021, Dubai’s leaders have also set their sights to make it a tech market leader.

Recently, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, launched “Create Apps in Dubai,” an initiative aimed at training 1,000 UAE nationals in collaboration with private sector firms.

In this way, Dubai hopes to triple the number of app developers and position itself as a global leader in app development. Create Apps in Dubai initiative will empower UAE citizens by integrating them into the country’s digital vision.

In addition, the program has set a goal to increase the number of individuals developing apps by 300% before 2025. It also intends to endorse 100 national schemes for producing apps that will be available in app stores in the next two years.

In a move to promote dialogue and collaboration between creators of globally targeted apps, Sheikh Hamdan conducted a meeting with developers in sectors such as healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, and others.

The mobile app industry is experiencing an impressive period of growth and innovation, with global revenues from smartphone sales surpassing $448 billion and the creation of two million new apps and games in 2021 alone.

This trend has been gathering momentum in recent years, with the industry expanding at an impressive rate and offering exciting new opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs, and technology professionals alike.