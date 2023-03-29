UAE Approves AED 299 Million Housing Aid in Ramadan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved approximately 432 applications for housing aid worth AED 298.7 million for Emiratis under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP), a project of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI).

This includes applications for building a house, completion, acquisition, maintenance, and upgrade. The move falls under the initiatives of President UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his orders to accelerate all housing aid requests, valued at around AED 2.3 billion.

Director of SZHP, Mohamed Al Mansouri, noted that they have set goals to fulfill the increasing housing demands of the citizens. Hence, they are collaborating with federal and local governments as well as private and banking sectors to achieve these goals.

Al Mansouri further said that this is in line with the vision of its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as it prioritizes social stability and prosperity of the people.

Describing Ramadan as the month of giving, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, stated that SZHP continues to support family stability, decent living, and a better quality of life for UAE citizens.

He further remarked that UAE’s rulers are determined to develop the government-run residential sector, which will help in making a unified community that will ensure the country’s growth.