PTA and UNICEF Join Hands for Child Safety Online

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan have collaborated to promote a safe, secure and productive online environment for children.

The collaboration aims to prevent and report incidents of online child abuse and encourage responsible internet usage among children, caregivers, and educators through awareness and capacity-building efforts.

Under this collaboration, PTA has already declared ‘1121’ as a free emergency helpline for child protection whereas other areas of focus will be implemented by both sides.

Mr. Muhammad Naveed, Chairman of PTA, and Mr. Abdullah Fadil, Representative of UNICEF Pakistan along with senior officers from both PTA and UNICEF attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of PTA said that PTA is determined to provide a secure and risk-free digital environment for children in Pakistan.

He added that UNICEF Pakistan’s strong network with child protection stakeholders will pave way for better reporting of child online abuse cases to PTA and subsequent removal of objectionable content from the internet.

The Representative of UNICEF Pakistan also emphasized the importance of this collaboration and assured of their full cooperation to implement the agreed activities.