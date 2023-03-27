PTA Receives Over 16,000 Complaints Against Telcos in February

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 16,195 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in February 2023, out of which 15,992 (98 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during February.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by February stood at 15,700, out of which 15,539 (98 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,885 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 6,870 (99 percent) were resolved. Further, 3,224 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 3,215 (99 percent) were resolved.

Likewise, 3,588 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 3,554 (99 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,993 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,892 (94 percent) were resolved.

PTA also received 128 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 118 were addressed during February, for a resolution rate of 92 percent. Furthermore, 355 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 324 (91 percent) were addressed.