UAE Wants to Invest in Various Sectors of Pakistan’s Economy

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 29, 2023 | 2:17 pm
Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar today.

Both sides discussed avenues of furthering and strengthening economic and financial ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

Dar said that Pakistan and the UAE are engaged in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum, and trade, however, still, a lot of potential is unexplored. In this regard, he highlighted various avenues in which both countries can enhance their existing trade and investment relations.

The UAE envoy appreciated the development-oriented economic policies of Pakistan initiated by the present government and expressed the interest of the UAE in augmenting and furthering investment in various sectors of the economy of Pakistan.

Dar welcomed the investment proposals of the UAE in Pakistan and extended full support and cooperation by the government.

