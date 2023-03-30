Bestway Cement Completes Installation of Greenfield Cement Plant

Bestway Cement Limited (PSX: BWCL) has completed the construction and installation of a Greenfield cement plant near Paikhel, District Mianwali.

In a stock filing, the company said the plant has a production capacity of 7,200 tons of clinker per day and has already commenced cement production on March 29, 2023.

ALSO READ Reliance Cotton to Make Equity Investment of Rs. 1 Billion in Sapphire Fibres

BWCL is principally engaged in the production and sale of cement. The Company is a subsidiary of Bestway International Holdings Limited (BIHL), which holds 56.43 percent shares in the Company. Bestway International Holdings Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited (BGL), (“the ultimate parent company”). Both BIHL and BGL have been incorporated in Guernsey.

It is important to note that the new plant represents a significant milestone for Bestway Cement, demonstrating the company’s commitment to increasing production capacity

At the time of filing, BWCL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 135.02, down 1.8 percent or Rs. 2.48 with a turnover of 300 shares on Thursday.