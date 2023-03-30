Govt to Amend PTA Act to Increase Authority Members

The federal government has decided to amend the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) (Amendment) Act, 2006, and PTA Rules.

Sources in the Cabinet Division told ProPakistani that the number of members of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is being increased from 3 to 4 by amending the Pakistan Telecommunication Act.

According to the sources, the post of Member Administration has been created in PTA. Earlier the authority had three members including Member Technical, Member Finance, and Member Enforcement and Compliance.

According to Cabinet Division Officials, under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) (Amendment) Act, 2006, the federal government can increase the number of members of the authority if it wants. By using the same authority, the number of board members is being increased from 3 to 4. A new formula for the distribution of powers will also be decided.

By having four members of the authority, the number of members will be even. In such a case, the right of a double board is being proposed to the chairman board. In case of a tie in voting, decisive vote power has been proposed for the Chairman.

There will also be a division of powers between the administration and member finance, the official added.

Recently the Cabinet Division has advertised the post of Member Administration PTA. According to the advertisement, the candidates should have a masters in Public or Business Administration/Social Sciences M.S or BSc in Telecommunication or equivalent qualification with 20 years post qualification and 5 years senior administrative leadership experience.