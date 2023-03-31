46% Taxpayers Dissatisfied With FBR’s Complaint Handling System

Around 46 percent of the taxpayers have expressed dissatisfaction over the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) action on complaints filed against tax officials through the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

In its report on “Taxpayer’s Facilitation”, the FBR has provided details regarding the percentage of taxpayers reporting satisfaction with point-of-contact services.

The FBR is utilizing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software to improve customers’ contact experience by tracking, monitoring, and archiving issues reported by the taxpayers. Taxpayers lodge complaints by sending an email, calling the helpline UAN, and visiting the FBR’s website.

The FBR has a point of contact with taxpayers through FBR’s CRM and PMDU. The satisfaction level of taxpayers varies at different points in time. For the period from July 2021 to June 2022 CRM System replied to 204,713 emails. The satisfaction indicator of taxpayers was 54 percent for complaints received through PMDU, the FBR report added.