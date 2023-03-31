Azam Khan Won’t be the Same Power Hitter If He Loses Weight: Fitness Trainer

Wicket-keeper batter, Azam Khan, has come under huge criticism for his poor performance in the T20I series against Afghanistan, and questions have been raised about his fitness levels.

However, first-class cricketer, Shehzar Mohammad, who is a fitness trainer of Azam Khan, has defended the wicket-keeper, saying it is unfair to criticize him for his body size.

ALSO READ The Final Stretch: All To Play for in the English Premier League

Shehzar stated that it is unfortunate that Azam does not look like a typical athlete, but his heavyweight has given him the extra advantage of generating power to hit clean shots.

“You like Azam’s sixes, his strike rate, and his potential to take over the game within no time. All of that comes from his size and strength,” Shehzar said about Azam Khan.

ALSO READ Saud Shakeel to Join Yorkshire for Upcoming County Season

The 31-year-old further explained that the Islamabad United wicket-keeper can lose weight, but “he can lose power in case of massive weight loss,” he maintained.

“Don’t judge him on two bad performances. He has the best strike rate against top spinners. You need to give him space to succeed. Azam is mature and can win you matches,” he added.