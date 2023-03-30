Saud Shakeel to Join Yorkshire for Upcoming County Season

Pakistani batter Saud Shakeel is set to join Shan Masood-led Yorkshire for the initial stages of the County Championship.

Yorkshire have secured the services of the Pakistani cricketer as a replacement for Neil Wagner, who is currently injured. The batter will participate in the initial matches of the County Championship. The 27-year-old left-hander is set to bolster Yorkshire’s batting line-up, although they may also be without the services of the captain Shan Masood for the opening rounds of the County Championship season due to his national duty.

Yorkshire have opted to sign a batter rather than a pacer to replace Neil Wagner, as their other seamers are available at the beginning of the season. The signing of Shakeel, who has a strong track record in domestic cricket, is seen as a coup for the club and could give them a much-needed boost in their quest for success in the County Championship.

Saud Shakeel could make his debut for the club in their upcoming Division Two fixture against Leicestershire, provided his visa is processed in time.