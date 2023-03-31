Cristiano Ronaldo’s Children Are Beaten By Schoolmates in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has shed light on the challenges her children are encountering at school.

Following Ronaldo’s departure from Manchester United and his subsequent move to Al-Nassr, the family relocated to Riyadh a few months ago.

Since arriving in a new and unfamiliar city, the family has faced difficulties adjusting to their new environment. Georgina has disclosed that her children have had some struggles at school.

In a recent interview with a Spanish TV channel, Telemundo, she said,

At school there are times when they get hit and they don’t defend themselves and they sink, the other day one of my children arrived who had been hit, I received him and he starts crying, ‘Mom!’

Georgina added,

And I thought he had caught a hand, I tell him what’s wrong with you, what’s wrong with you ‘A child hit me’, and I tell him: ‘Well, and you don’t know how to defend yourself with what you warm up at home?

Amidst the family’s challenging times, Cristiano Ronaldo has been quick to adapt to the Saudi Arabian league. The 38-year-old footballer has made a notable impact, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in just 10 appearances for his new team, Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo’s exceptional form has not been limited to his club performance, as he has continued to shine on the international stage as well. During his international duty for Portugal against Luxembourg, Ronaldo scored two goals, earning him the title of the most-capped international player.