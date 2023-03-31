KP Announces Spring Holidays for Schools

On Thursday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) announced the schedule for spring vacations across the province.

As per the notification, all public primary, middle, and higher secondary schools throughout the province, that come under the jurisdiction of the ESED, will remain closed from 1 to 7 April 2023. 31 March, Friday, will be the last day of academic activities in schools and colleges. The academic activities in the public schools and colleges in KP will resume on 8 April, Saturday.

Furthermore, the department has directed school staff to remain on duty during the spring break and focus on performing administrative tasks, such as processing admissions and overseeing the distribution of free textbooks.

The notification was issued by the Secretary ESED, as per the official Twitter account of the department.