Govt Extends Deadline for Hajj Applications Under Sponsorship Scheme

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced to extend the last date for submission of Hajj applications under the sponsorship scheme.

According to the latest notification issued by the Ministry, the last for submission of applications under the sponsorship scheme for Hajj 2023 has been extended till 7 April.

Intending pilgrims can submit their applications till 7 April. The Ministry has also directed all foreign missions to communicate the extension in the deadline of sponsorship the Hajj scheme to overseas Pakistanis.

Here is the official notification.

The Ministry has only released a notification without mentioning if the balloting date for Hajj under the government scheme would be changed, leaving intending Hajj pilgrims in a quandary.

5 April was announced as the balloting date previously. If balloting under the regular and sponsorship scheme is to be held collectively, then expect a new balloting date from the Ministry soon.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage cost has significantly increased this year with the Religious Affairs Minister announcing a package hike of Rs. 350,000. This has resulted in Pakistan’s official Hajj cost going over Rs. 1.175 million, which is a considerable increase from last year’s expense of Rs. 826,000.

The surge in expenses can be attributed to global inflation, inflated lodging rates, and increased food prices.