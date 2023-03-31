Punjab Excise Department Discovers Multiple Reasons Behind Delays in Smart Card Delivery

After the discovery of various irregularities in the delivery of vehicle smart cards to owners, Director General (DG) Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Punjab Muhammad Ali has tightened department monitoring across the province.

According to an ET&NC spokesperson, the Excise and Taxation Officer (ETO) Naeem Malik inspected the Motor Registration Authority Office at Allah Hu Chowk upon the DG’s instruction.

There, the ETO discovered serious irregularities in the delivery system. According to the details, more than 1,000 vehicle smart cards were not delivered and 2,000 were returned by the post office.

Also, the vehicle branch agents were delivering the cards illegally, according to the initial investigation. Furthermore, Pakistan Post received the cards weeks after the registration process was completed.

The spokesperson said the raiding team recommended action against responsible officers and officials. The DG ordered officers across the province to eliminate the tout mafia from their offices and deliver pending smart cards to owners immediately.

He suggested calling cardholders to let them pick up their cards at the office. The DG also threatened to punish the officers that fail to comply with his orders.