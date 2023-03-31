“I’ll Pay Double for Him,” Anderson Shocked as Babar Goes Unpicked in The Hundred

Legendary England pacer, James Anderson has expressed his surprise after stylish batter, Babar Azam was not selected in the draft for the upcoming edition of The Hundred.

Speaking in an interview, the right-arm pacer was asked why no franchise took an interest in picking Babar Azam for the third edition. “Was his price too high?” the interviewer asked.

ALSO READ The Final Stretch: All To Play for in the English Premier League

Anderson responded, “I’ll pay double for him. I’ll spend the whole budget on Babar Azam. The only thing I can guess is that there might have been an availability issue, which is why he wasn’t picked.”

Jimmy Anderson and the @TailendersPod are baffled as to why #BabarAzam𓃵 was not picked in the @thehundred draft pic.twitter.com/uKPZU5wSER — Faraz Qasim (@farazqasim) March 30, 2023

Last week, cricket fans were surprised when Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were not selected in the draft for the upcoming 100-ball cricket tournament.

ALSO READ Saud Shakeel to Join Yorkshire for Upcoming County Season

Both T20 specialists had been registered in top reserve price categories, and it was expected that they would be picked for the tournament.

Later, it was reported that the right-handed batters had offered only partial availability for the upcoming edition, and due to their incomplete availability, they went unsold.

Meanwhile, four Pakistani cricketers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Ihsanullah, were selected in the draft for the upcoming third edition.