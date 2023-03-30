Pakistan’s First Diamond Button YouTuber Gets a Gold Medal From Governor

The Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, hosted a celebration at the Governor House on Wednesday to commemorate Salman Noman, a young Youtuber who became the first Pakistani to receive the diamond button from YouTube.

On the occasion, Noman was presented with a gold medal and a certificate of recognition for his incredible achievement of gaining 13 million YouTube subscribers.

Governor Tessori stated that he believes Pakistan has a lot of potential. He went on to say that Pakistani youth is extremely capable and, with the proper support, will accomplish whatever they set their minds to.

With young people constituting 60 percent of the population, the governor considered this to be a privilege for the country, seeing youngsters like Noman as vital assets.

The Governor also acknowledged the importance of information technology (IT), announcing that 50,000 young people will get free IT Training courses at the Governor’s House following Eid.