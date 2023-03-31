Multan to Get Islamabad-Like Weather Surveillance Radar Worth $21 Million Soon

An amended grant agreement for the state-of-the-art project titled “The Project for Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar in Multan” was signed today by Yasumitsu Kinoshita, Chief Representative, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Office, and Sheena Ali Mansoor, Joint Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

The purpose of the amendment of the grant agreement is to increase the amount of grant aid from 2.042 billion Japanese Yen (equivalent to around 14.99 million USD) to 2.802 billion Japanese Yen (equivalent to around 20.57 million USD) responding to market price escalation.

Pakistan has a high frequency of natural disasters such as floods, landslides, cyclones, and earthquakes. Quite notably, every year, Pakistan experiences heavy damage to large parts of the country due to floods triggered by heavy rains during the monsoon season.

This project aims to improve the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) capabilities in meteorological observation, weather forecasting, and dissemination of warnings through the installation of a sophisticated radar system in Multan The project will, thereby, contribute to mitigating damages caused by natural disasters in Pakistan.

