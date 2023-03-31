Prices of Petrol and Diesel to Remain Unchanged till April 15: Dar

The federal government has decided to keep the prices of both petrol and high-speed diesel unchanged for the next fortnight, till April 15.
The decision was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a press conference on Friday.
More to follow.
