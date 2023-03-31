Sindh Govt Announces Good News for Its Employees Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

The Sindh government has reportedly made a significant move in preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr, which is expected to fall on 21 or 22 April.

The government has directed that salaries and pensions be paid to employees and retirees ahead of time, including those in work-charged and contingent-paid establishments.

ALSO READ Crescent Steel Shuts Down Cotton Division Till Further Notice

The finance department has published an announcement stating that the entire month’s salary and allowances would be paid in advance on 17 April rather than the regular date of 2 May.

The decision was made with the financial hardships encountered by Pakistanis as a result of historic high inflation in mind.

ALSO READ Factory Making Fake Punjab University Degrees and LDA Documents Sealed

The cost of key commodities has risen dramatically, making it difficult for many people to make ends meet. Additionally, Pakistan is now battling to acquire external revenue.

The Sindh government is extending some assistance to its employees and pensioners during these difficult times by allowing them early access to their pay and pensions.