UAE Police Reveals Disturbing Findings in Recent Suicide-Murder Incident

A Sharjah resident recently committed a heinous act of killing his wife and two daughters before taking his own life by jumping from an 11th-floor apartment. The man was an Indian national and had been living in the building for approximately six months, according to his neighbors.

Following the tragic incident, Sharjah Police conducted an autopsy, which uncovered unnerving details. According to forensic findings, the man poisoned his wife and strangled his two daughters, who were aged between three and seven years.

ALSO READ UAE Residents Will Soon Be Able to Apply for Schengen Visa Online

Furthermore, there were visible signs of violence on the bodies of the wife and children, indicating potential domestic abuse.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, remarked that the investigation revealed that the man was a Sharjah resident but worked in another city.

It was also found that the man did not have any hidden motives or financial crises that might have led him to commit this act.

ALSO READ Dubai to Punish Illegal Fireworks With Hefty Fines and Jail Time

About the Incident

At approximately 5:30 PM on Tuesday, the Sharjah Police and paramedics were notified of a suicide incident. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered a man in a critical state. Along with the man’s body was a note, which informed the authorities about the murder of his wife and two children. The note also requested them to move the bodies from upstairs.

Without delay, the authorities immediately went to the apartment and discovered the man’s family. The man also succumbed to his severe injuries while being moved to the hospital.