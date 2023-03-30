Dubai to Punish Illegal Fireworks Use With Hefty Fines and Jail Time

Dubai Police has issued a reminder to the public that fireworks use in the city is strictly regulated and unlicensed use can result in severe penalties. Offenders can face a fine of AED 100,000 and imprisonment, highlighting the serious nature of the violation.

Despite the reputation of Dubai as a hub of firework displays, the police have underlined the hazards associated with illegal fireworks. It has launched its annual awareness campaign in Ramadan under the slogan “Remember… Fireworks are more dangerous than you think” for the second consecutive year.

It aims to educate the public about the risks involved in illegal fireworks. Additionally, it also focuses on discouraging the direct handling of fireworks by children and other people due to being hazardous.

Director of the Security Awareness Department, Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, stated that the campaign will continue until 23 April and urged the public to call Dubai Police on 901 for reporting illegal fireworks to help them curtail these activities.

According to Butti Ahmad, fireworks can cause permanent disabilities, such as loss of any sense, amputation, and burns of body parts.

Several scientific studies reveal that fireworks can cause injuries in various body parts, including hands (30%), legs (23%), eyes (15%), face and ears (16%), forearms (10%), and chest (6%).

Butti Ahmad explained that Article 54 of the Federal Decree-Law No.17 of 2019 outlines the punishment for trading or dealing with fireworks without a license.

The penalties include imprisonment for a minimum of one year and a fine of not less than AED 100,000 or any one of these penalties. This applies to individuals who import, export, manufacture or introduce fireworks to and from the country.