FBR’s Tax Collection Falls Short of Target by Rs. 304 Billion in 9 Months

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection stood at Rs.5,156 billion during July-March (2022-23) against the target of Rs. 5,460 billion for the said period, showing a shortfall of Rs. 304 billion, sources informed ProPakistani.

The FBR collected Rs. 663 billion in March 2023 against the target of Rs. 727 billion, reflecting a huge shortfall of Rs. 64 billion.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs. 663 billion in March 2023 as compared to Rs. 573.6 billion in March 2022, reflecting an increase of Rs. 89.4 billion.

ALSO READ State Bank is Not Cooperating With CCP on an Important Inquiry

As per the data compiled by FBR late on Friday night, the FBR collected Rs. 5,156 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, as compared to Rs. 4,375 billion collected in the same period of 2021-22, which shows an increase of Rs. 780.4 billion.