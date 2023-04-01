Karachi Factory Stampede Victims to Get Up to Rs. 500,000

According to reports, Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Murad Ali Shah, has promised financial assistance to relatives of those killed in a stampede at a Karachi factory earlier this week.

The incident occurred during the distribution of rations at the factory, killing 12 people, including three children. The majority of those who died were women. According to eyewitnesses, the stampede was prompted by Zakat distribution.

CM Shah has declared that victims’ relatives will receive Rs. 500,000 in financial assistance, while each injured person will receive Rs. 100,000. He has directed to compile a list of the deceased and injured persons so that compensation can be handed to the families.

As per the rescue personnel, they learned of a petrol leak at the facility that resulted in a fire. They spotted water in the small alleyways, indicating that factory workers sought to quench the flames.

Police officers disclosed to reporters that industrial workers had not contacted them about Zakat or ration distribution. If they had been notified, they would have made the necessary arrangements.

Numerous injured people are in serious condition, and rescue personnel have transported them to hospitals for treatment.