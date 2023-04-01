Microsoft Teams Gets Major Security Upgrade

Thanks to a new update to Microsoft Teams, safeguarding your business against cyber threats is about to become much easier.

The video conferencing platform is all set to receive various security enhancements as Microsoft integrates Defender for Office 365 tools and services into the system.

According to recent Microsoft research, almost 71% of companies confessed to exchanging sensitive and crucial business information through collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams. The launch of Collaboration Security for Microsoft Teams is a response to this finding.

ALSO READ Microsoft’s New AI Tool Can Help Avoid Cyber Attacks

The company wrote in a blog post:

A growing number of users has made a new target for adversaries trying to gain access to an organizations’ sensitive data and operations. Attacks like phishing and ransomware that for decades have primarily used email as an entry point, are now also targeting users on collaboration tools with growing frequency.

This upgrade ensures comprehensive end-to-end protection for Microsoft Teams, while also increasing awareness and readiness for users in companies worldwide.

One of the latest features is that users can now report doubtful messages directly within Teams, similar to the current reporting feature available for suspicious emails in Outlook.

Whenever users report such messages, security teams will be notified, and they can take necessary actions like blocking or quarantining potential threats. Moreover, these messages can be viewed in the Microsoft 365 Defender portal.

Furthermore, Microsoft is expanding the advanced hunting capabilities in Microsoft 365 Defender to reinforce security for Teams. Additionally, IT administrators can now perform attack simulations to raise awareness and enhance protection against threats like phishing.

Customers who use Microsoft E5, E5 Security, or Defender for Office 365 can access Collaboration Security for Teams. A public preview is currently accessible, with a more extensive rollout set for June 2023.